City of Sioux Falls to offer new holiday experience downtown

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls is teaming up with several downtown organizations to offer a new holiday experience.

The festive collaboration includes DTSF, the Washington Pavilion and MarketBeat.

The organizations are coming together to decorate the space in front of the new mural along E. 10th St.

It’s called Winter Weekends, and it’ll offer activities for the whole family beginning next Friday.

Winter Weekends will run each weekend through December 17.

November 24–26

Celebrate Downtown

Supported by Experience Sioux Falls

Throughout the weekend, people can try the new Ice Bumper Cars at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire/First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard-sponsored Glice Rink. Ice Bumper Cars are limited and require a purchased ticket to ride. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children for one 12-minute session. When shoppers need a break on November 25 from Small Business Saturday, yard games—such as bean bags, giant Jenga, and bocce ball—will be available to play at the plaza area. They will also be available on Sunday. Festive holiday music will be provided by Dakota Entertainment from 5 to 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

December 1–3

North Pole Jingle & Mingle

Supported by First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard

Kick off North Pole Jingle & Mingle with First Friday fun and Carole-oke with Dakota Entertainment. Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit from the North Pole on December 2 and 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. Families can join the candy cane hunt on December 2 or 3 from 1 to 5 p.m. Candy canes and riddles will be scattered throughout downtown businesses, so once the riddle is solved, participants score candy cane points and visit Santa to collect a prize. Throughout the weekend, people can try the new Ice Bumper Cars at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire/First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard-sponsored Glice Rink. Ice Bumper Cars will be free from 1 to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday for an “extended” First Friday weekend, thanks to the generous support of First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard. Ice Bumper Cars are limited and require a purchased ticket to ride from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday night. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children for one 12-minute session.

December 8–10

Happy Grinchmas!

Supported by AARP

At various times throughout Happy Grinchmas, visitors can enjoy light displays and entertainment featuring the Good Night Theatre Collective Caroling Choir, South Dakota Aerial & Arts, Jordan Jaacks musician, and The Premiere Playhouse Christmas Carol Carolers. Families will also be able to take part in various Grinch-themed activities throughout the weekend. Beware, the Grinch himself may make an appearance. On all three days, visitors can try the new Ice Bumper Cars at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire/First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard-sponsored Glice Rink. Ice Bumper Cars are limited and require a purchased ticket to ride. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children for one 12-minute session.

December 15–17

Winter Wonderland—20th Anniversary

Supported by the Sioux Falls Parks Foundation

Throughout the weekend, attendees can try the new Ice Bumper Cars at the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Sioux Empire/First PREMIER Bank and PREMIER Bankcard-sponsored Glice Rink. Ice Bumper Cars are limited and require a purchased ticket to ride. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children for one 12-minute session. On December 16 and 17, from 1 to 5 p.m., a tree ring toss game, snowman bean bag toss, snowman darts, and holiday bowling will all be available for free. Visitors can also test their knowledge on the Winter Wonderland facts game for the chance to win special prizes.

More details can be found here: siouxfalls.gov/activities-recreation/recreation/winter-weekends.

