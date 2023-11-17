A cooler day with less wind

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has died down and it will be staying light as we head through the rest of our Friday. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tonight, it won’t be nearly as cold with lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

We should warm up a little over the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend is looking dry but there’s a slight chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday. The best chances will be in the southeastern parts of the region.

As we head into next week and approach the holiday weekend, the big story we want to alert you to will be the dramatic drop in temperatures. We’ll go from the 40s on Monday for highs down all the way to the 20s by Thanksgiving and Friday. Morning lows will fall into the teens for many, so dress warm if you’re headed out for Black Friday shopping! While cloud cover will increase, no major travel impacts are anticipated at this time.

