Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

A cooler day with less wind

Temps rebound for this weekend
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- The wind has died down and it will be staying light as we head through the rest of our Friday. We’re going to see plenty of sunshine around the region with high temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Tonight, it won’t be nearly as cold with lows falling into the 20s and 30s.

We should warm up a little over the weekend with highs back in the mid to upper 50s. This weekend is looking dry but there’s a slight chance of a shower Sunday night into Monday. The best chances will be in the southeastern parts of the region.

As we head into next week and approach the holiday weekend, the big story we want to alert you to will be the dramatic drop in temperatures. We’ll go from the 40s on Monday for highs down all the way to the 20s by Thanksgiving and Friday. Morning lows will fall into the teens for many, so dress warm if you’re headed out for Black Friday shopping! While cloud cover will increase, no major travel impacts are anticipated at this time.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
For many kids in the region, the basketball season is underway, but for some, the opportunity...
Big Sioux Youth Basketball leaving kids without a team
Aberdeen businesses & school notified to lock down as authorities pursue man with machete

Latest News

First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Breezy conditions through tonight as temperatures continue to plunge into Friday morning
Tyler Roney's Thursday Evening Forecast
First Alert Weather Dakota News Now
Mild air continues through Thursday, but breezy conditions and falling temperatures are on the way
Tyler Roney's Wednesday Evening Newscast