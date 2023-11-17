Avera Medical Minute
Country stars coming to Sturgis Buffalo Chip

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:31 PM CST
STURGIS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Country music stars Travis Tritt, Aaron Lewis and Jelly Roll will perform at the Buffalo Chip next summer for the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally.

According to the venue, Jelly Roll was the most requested artist for next year’s rally. His performance is set for Aug. 6.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased here.

Next year’s Sturgis Rally runs Aug. 2 - 11.

