Habitat for Humanity celebrates 2 new homes, 1,000 people helped

Two families will soon get brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Two families will soon get brand new homes thanks to Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Friday, the organization celebrated with a home dedication.

After putting in over 300 sweat equity hours with the help of friends and family, each of the homebuyers — Liz and Netsenet — can purchase their half of the new twin home.

They are excited to move in before the holidays.

“We all want better for our families, for our children, for the people around us, and when we are able to provide that opportunity, it’s a priceless experience to be a part of,” said Rocky Welker, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sioux Falls.

Habitat for Humanity has now officially helped 1,000 adults and children in the Sioux Empire have a home since 1989.

