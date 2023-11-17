Avera Medical Minute
Investigation into horse shot in Marshall County, MN

By Gretchen Hjelmstad
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 12:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
GATZKE, Minn. (Valley News Live) - The owner of a horse that was shot in Marshall County, Minnesota, is hoping someone will come forward with information in the case.

Alyssa Aune created a GoFundMe page to raise awareness and funds after the horse, Parker, was shot on November 8. Aune says she heard three gunshots near the horse pasture around 11:30 p.m. She says the horse “had his front left leg shot off” and had to be put down.

“Parker was an amazing horse. Loved by everyone. He was going to be my niece’s first horse, but she will never have the chance to ride him now. The memory of saying goodbye to him in this tragic state will haunt me for the rest of my life,” she writes on the GoFundMe page.

The family is offering payment to anyone who can provide information that leads to the successful prosecution of the individual(s) responsible. As of November 17, more than $1,700 has been donated to the fundraising page. Aune says if the case is not solved by December 31, all donations will be refunded.

The family is asking anyone with information to contact the Marshall County Sheriff’s Department at 218-745-5411. Valley News Live has also contact the sheriff for information about the investigation.

