Jackley releases draft explanation for initiated measure to legalize recreational marijuana and issue dual-use licenses for dispensaries

PIERRE, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Friday, South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley released a draft ballot explanation for a proposed amendment that would legalize recreational marijuana in South Dakota and create dual-use licenses for medical marijuana dispensaries.

The proposed measure, submitted by Emmett Reistroffer of Rapid City, would allow individuals 21 years or older to possess, grow, sell, ingest and distribute marijuana or marijuana paraphernalia.

The measure would not affect laws dealing with hemp.

The measure also authorizes the South Dakota Department of Health to issue dual-use licenses to medical marijuana dispensaries, allowing them to sell marijuana to individuals 21 years or older.

You can read the draft explanation here.

This is the second initiated measure to legalize marijuana that has been submitted in 2023.

If approved, the measure would need to get 17,509 signatures to appear on the 2024 ballot.

The Attorney General does not take a position on the proposal, and the draft explanation is meant to educate voters on the purpose and effect of the proposed measure.

The public has until Nov. 27 to provide comments on the draft explanation, with the final explanation being due to the Secretary of State by Dec. 7.

Comments may be emailed to ATGballotcomments@state.sd.us or submitted via mail to the Attorney General’s Office at:

Office of the Attorney General

Ballot Comment

1302 E. Hwy. 14, Suite 1

Pierre, SD 57501

