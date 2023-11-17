Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Jackson County Central football team hopes to keep unbeaten season going in semifinals

Huskies play at US Bank Stadium Friday morning
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:28 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Huskies of Jackson County Central have made it to US Bank Stadium and the AA semi-finals on Friday morning.

Tom Schuller was worried about Caledonia’s speed and it was never a game. 21-0 at the half and 41-0 final for JCC as the Huskies remain unbeaten. They have a very talented team led by sophomore QB Roman Voss who’s been starting since the 8th grade. But the competition gets tougher each week.

JCC Football Coach Thom Schuller says, “Hey it’s murderers row now. It’s one at a time. You can’t look ahead. I mean there’s some great teams left in the tournament and we just have to keep playing well. You only get one game a week and you have to earn the next one so we’re earning whichever one come out east and we’ll see who it is. We’ll have to play our best to win and that’s the way it should be at this point.”

The Huskies have out-scored opponents 79-7 in the last 2 rounds. They will play Barnesville Friday at 9:30. Both teams are undefeated.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
Augie football excited to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Augustana Coach OJ glad to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Skyforce strike Gold as Champagnie has monster night at Pentagon
Skyforce strike Gold with 2nd straight win at Pentagon against Grand Rapids