Jackson County Central football team hopes to keep unbeaten season going in semifinals

JACKSON, MN (Dakota News Now) -The Huskies of Jackson County Central have made it to US Bank Stadium and the AA semi-finals on Friday morning.

Tom Schuller was worried about Caledonia’s speed and it was never a game. 21-0 at the half and 41-0 final for JCC as the Huskies remain unbeaten. They have a very talented team led by sophomore QB Roman Voss who’s been starting since the 8th grade. But the competition gets tougher each week.

JCC Football Coach Thom Schuller says, “Hey it’s murderers row now. It’s one at a time. You can’t look ahead. I mean there’s some great teams left in the tournament and we just have to keep playing well. You only get one game a week and you have to earn the next one so we’re earning whichever one come out east and we’ll see who it is. We’ll have to play our best to win and that’s the way it should be at this point.”

The Huskies have out-scored opponents 79-7 in the last 2 rounds. They will play Barnesville Friday at 9:30. Both teams are undefeated.

