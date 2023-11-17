No explosives found after police receive report of bomb threat at Univ. of Iowa residence hall

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - University of Iowa police said the situation has been resolved, after they had to evacuate Burge Hall on Friday morning for a suspicious package.

In a release, police said they received a report of a written bomb threat just after 10:30 a.m. that indicated there could be a dangerous package in Burge Hall, at 301 N. Clinton Street.

Police evacuated the building while the Johnson County Metro Bomb Squad investigated the area.

No explosives or dangerous materials were found. The incident remains under investigation.

Hawk Alert Update: Situation at Burge Hall resolved. Resume normal activity. See https://t.co/YquzXCskf1. — University of Iowa Police Department (@UIowa_Police) November 17, 2023

