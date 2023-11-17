Priest sits on roof to raise money for USD Newman Center roof restoration

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A priest in Vermillion took to the roof as a way to raise funds for the USD Newman Center.

Father John Rutten started the “Raise the Roof” campaign after the center’s roof gave out last spring.

Between the cost of a new roof on the 60-year-old building and old debts, the center has to come up with $420,000.

Father Rutten ate, slept, worked, and played games with students from the roof.

In less than three days, over $115,000 was raised.

