Semi rolls in Deuel County accident

DEUEL COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a semi truck rollover that happened south of Clear Lake Thursday afternoon.

Authorities were dispatched to South Dakota Highway 15 and 190th St. around 3 p.m.

The Deuel County Sheriff’s Office reported that a semi was driving south on SD Highway 15 when it went partially into the ditch and attempted to get back onto the highway and rolled.

The driver was taken by ambulance to the hospital with minor injuries.

