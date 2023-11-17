Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a shooting in north Sioux Falls Friday morning.

The incident happened about 12:30 a.m. at 60th St. North and Cliff Ave.

Authorities report that there was a dispute between a couple people who are related.

One grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired it, striking the victim in the shoulder.

Police were called, and the victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Neither the victim nor the suspect were cooperative with law enforcement.

Surveillance video from a gas station was used to figure out what happened in the dispute.

The suspect — 26-year-old Daniel Retana from Sioux Falls — was arrested for Aggravated Assault Domestic, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm and Possession of a Loaded Firearm While Intoxicated.

The victim is 30 years old and also from Sioux Falls.

