Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

State volleyball tournaments begin in Rapid City and all 3 top seeds advance

Harrisburg, SF Christian and Warner all roll into semifinals
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was quarterfinal day at the three State Volleyball Tournaments in Rapid City.

In Class AA, the unbeaten Harrisburg Tigers remained that way behind the power game of Gabi Zachariasen and her teammates with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen. Joining Harrisburg in Friday’s semi’s were O’Gorman, Jefferson and Washington.

In Class A it was defending champion SF Christian that came in as the top seed and the Chargers took care of business against Lennox to advance 3-0. They are joined in the semi’s by Dell Rapids, RC Christian and Miller.

And in Class B Warner improved to 38-0 with a 3-0 win over Gayville-Volin, although it was 25-23 in the first set. The Monarchs have lost only 2 sets all season. They are joined in Friday’s semi’s by Chester, Burke and Castlewood.

AA Scores

Harrisburg 3, Aberdeen 0... Jefferson 3, Brandon Valley 0... O’Gorman 3, Watertown 0 and Washington 3, Lincoln 1...

A Scores

SF Christian 3, Lennox 0... RC Christian 3, Dakota Valley 2...Dell Rapids 3, Platte/Geddes 0 and Miller over Wagner in 5 sets...

B Scores

Warner 3, Gayville-Volin 0... Burke 3, Wolsey-Wessington 2...Chester 3, Faulkton 0 and Castlewood over Colman-Egan 3-1...

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins

Latest News

10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10pm Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
10 o'clock Sportscast Thursday, November 16th
Augie football excited to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Augustana Coach OJ glad to have home playoff game Saturday against Mankato
Skyforce strike Gold as Champagnie has monster night at Pentagon
Skyforce strike Gold with 2nd straight win at Pentagon against Grand Rapids
Jackson County Central plays in 2-A semi's Friday at US Bank Stadium
Jackson County Central football team hopes to keep unbeaten season going in semifinals