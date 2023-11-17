State volleyball tournaments begin in Rapid City and all 3 top seeds advance

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Thursday was quarterfinal day at the three State Volleyball Tournaments in Rapid City.

In Class AA, the unbeaten Harrisburg Tigers remained that way behind the power game of Gabi Zachariasen and her teammates with a 3-0 win over Aberdeen. Joining Harrisburg in Friday’s semi’s were O’Gorman, Jefferson and Washington.

In Class A it was defending champion SF Christian that came in as the top seed and the Chargers took care of business against Lennox to advance 3-0. They are joined in the semi’s by Dell Rapids, RC Christian and Miller.

And in Class B Warner improved to 38-0 with a 3-0 win over Gayville-Volin, although it was 25-23 in the first set. The Monarchs have lost only 2 sets all season. They are joined in Friday’s semi’s by Chester, Burke and Castlewood.

AA Scores

Harrisburg 3, Aberdeen 0... Jefferson 3, Brandon Valley 0... O’Gorman 3, Watertown 0 and Washington 3, Lincoln 1...

A Scores

SF Christian 3, Lennox 0... RC Christian 3, Dakota Valley 2...Dell Rapids 3, Platte/Geddes 0 and Miller over Wagner in 5 sets...

B Scores

Warner 3, Gayville-Volin 0... Burke 3, Wolsey-Wessington 2...Chester 3, Faulkton 0 and Castlewood over Colman-Egan 3-1...

