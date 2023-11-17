SWO Asniyapi Field Health Clinic unveils new mobile clinic for National Rural Health Day

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of National Rural Health Day, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Asniyapi Field Health Clinic held an open house to unveil a brand-new mobile clinic.

The tribe received funds from the USDA Rural Development back in September 2022 and those funds went toward the new clinic, which was delivered to them last week.

“Working with patients and figuring out the plan of care together has been really important to me and having the clinic, our own space to provide privacy that we can drive,” said Certified Nurse Practitioner Jocelyn Reints.

During the event, those who joined could tour the new clinic.

