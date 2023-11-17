Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

SWO Asniyapi Field Health Clinic unveils new mobile clinic for National Rural Health Day

As part of National Rural Health Day, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Asniyapi Field Health Clinic held an open house to unveil a brand-new mobile clinic.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 10:16 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As part of National Rural Health Day, the Sisseton Wahpeton Oyate Asniyapi Field Health Clinic held an open house to unveil a brand-new mobile clinic.

The tribe received funds from the USDA Rural Development back in September 2022 and those funds went toward the new clinic, which was delivered to them last week.

“Working with patients and figuring out the plan of care together has been really important to me and having the clinic, our own space to provide privacy that we can drive,” said Certified Nurse Practitioner Jocelyn Reints.

During the event, those who joined could tour the new clinic.

Further Reading:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Fire breaks out at Perkins in Mitchell
Mitchell Perkins ‘total loss’ after early morning fire
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Mitchell community already rallying for employees of fire-destroyed Perkins
Zohan was not able to chew and swallow food properly. His family came to South Dakota from...
Wisconsin family seeks help at LifeScape for son’s eating issue

Latest News

South Dakota grocers find ways to lower Thanksgiving costs
South Dakota grocers find ways to lower Thanksgiving costs
Reports indicate that Thanksgiving dinners cost less this year compared to last.
South Dakota grocers find ways to lower Thanksgiving costs
Many will say that one of the best things about living in South Dakota is how a community...
Brandon boy grateful for support during cancer journey
Brandon boy grateful for support during cancer journey
Brandon boy grateful for support during cancer journey
Washington meeting: South Dakota legislator talk rural development
Washington meeting: South Dakota legislators talk rural development