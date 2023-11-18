Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Augie men top Black Hills State at East-West Challenge

Vikings get 76-70 win over team coming off consecutive NCAA D2 Elite Eight appearances
Vikings win 76-70 at East-West Crossover
By Zach Borg and Ryan Hilgemann
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 11:37 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A big second half from the Augustana men’s basketball team lifted it to victory Friday at the East/West Challenge in Rapid City, South Dakota. The Vikings topped back-to-back Final Four opponent Black Hills State, 76-70.

Jadan Graves poured in a game-high 26 points on 8-of-12 shooting as Isaac Fink tallied 16 points. Sam Rensch had his best outing of the young season with 11 points on 4-of-5 shooting to make it a trio of Vikings in double-digit scoring.

After leading 16-15 with just under 10 minutes to play in the opening half, the Yellow Jackets grasped the lead, although not pulling away, to control the remainder of the half. Black Hills State entered the break with a 41-33 lead.

Still holding the lead, but with Augustana staying within striking distance, BHSU maintained the lead throughout the first seven minutes of the second stanza. That’s when the tide began to change as Fink made a layup with 12:39 remaining the game to make it a 52-46 score.

A 22-7 Augustana run flipped the eight-point deficit into a seven-point lead with 6:23 remaining in the game.

As part of the run, Graves made a layup to knot the game at 59-all. After Arhman Lewis made a steal, Rensch swished a jumper to give Augustana its first lead since early in the first half.

A jumper in the paint by Rensch boosted the lead to four points while a 3-point basket from Lewis gave the Vikings their largest lead of the game at 66-59.

Augustana carried that momentum to the end of the game, as the two squads essentially traded baskets down the stretch for the 76-70 final score.

The Vikings shot a season-best 55.1 percent from the field while making 7-of-15 3-point baskets. In addition, a strong effort from the charity stripe gave Augustana 15 points on 18 attempts.

Up Next

Augustana remains in Rapid City for a Saturday contest with East/West Challenge host South Dakota Mines. Tipoff is slated for 8:30 p.m. (CST).

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
For many kids in the region, the basketball season is underway, but for some, the opportunity...
Big Sioux Youth Basketball leaving kids without a team

Latest News

Warner is introduced prior to the 2023 State B Volleyball Semifinals against Burke
South Dakota State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup
Jackson County Central Huskies Athletics
Defending State Champion Barnesville rallies past Jackson County Central in Minnesota 2A Semifinals
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock accepts runner-up trophy after losing 2023 2A State Title Game
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock loses heartbreaker in 2A Football Championship to Van Meter
Frost Arena hosts 2023 Dakota Showcase College Wrestling event
State’s college wrestling takes mat at Frost Arena for Dakota Showcase
Sioux Falls Stampede's Pink The Rink Night 2023
Muskies leave Stampede blue in shootout on Pink The Rink night