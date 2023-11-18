Feeding South Dakota helping families in need with Thanksgiving dinner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - During the holiday season, there is a spotlight on hunger in the community.

On Saturday, Feeding South Dakota held their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds to assist families in need of a Thanksgiving dinner.

From 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., cars lined up at the Knife River building as volunteers distributed the meals drive-through style.

“Our team transforms the facility and for one more time here on a Saturday, we have an opportunity to give back to our community,” said Knife River South Dakota President, Clark Meyer. “Help those in need, help out neighbors, help our guests, and help them all in a time of need.”

Feeding South Dakota holds its Thanksgiving meal distributions in both Sioux Falls and Rapid City.

