Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Gov. Reynolds extends bird flu Dsaster Proclamation for six counties

On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six...
On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six Iowa counties following multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).(Scott Bauer/Agriculture Research Service, USDA)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM CST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Friday, Governor Kim Reynolds announced the extension of a disaster proclamation for six Iowa counties following multiple cases of highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI).

The extension allows for the continuation of state resources and other agencies to assist with tracking, monitoring, containment, disposal, and disinfection regarding each case.

It also waives regulatory provisions related to commercial vehicles responding to affected sites.

Officials are warning that signs of HPAI may include:

  • Sudden increase in bird deaths without any clinical signs
  • Lethargy and/or lack of energy and appetite
  • Decrease in egg production
  • Soft, thin-shelled and/or misshapen eggs
  • Swelling of the head, eyelids, comb, wattles, and hocks
  • Purple/blue discoloration of the wattles, comb, and legs
  • Difficulty breathing
  • Coughing, sneezing, and/or nasal discharge (runny nose)
  • Stumbling and/or falling down
  • Diarrhea

Officials say poultry products are still safe to eat. As a reminder, consumers should always utilize the proper handling and cooking of eggs and poultry products, including cooking to an internal temperature of 165˚F.

Possible cases are required to be reported to the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship at (515) 281-5305.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance

Latest News

Team members are pictured left to right - Mason Stoeser, Jace Nickolas, Mason Schwinler, Kooper...
Stanley County Shooting Team wins Conference 1 National Championship
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
Saturday's top headlines and First Alert Forecast
Regional Forester Frank Beum has selected Shawn Cochran as the new permanent Forest Supervisor...
Shawn Cochran named forest supervisor for Black Hills National Forest
Saturday Morning's First Alert Forecast