Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000 to provide new shoes and “hope to individuals in need around the world” as Hope Givers for Samaritan’s Feet International.

Micah and Jaclyn Aberson received the service award at the 12th annual Samaritan’s Feet Barefoot Gala in Charlotte, North Carolina on Nov. 11.

“Jaci and I were honored to serve as Hope Givers and are truly humbled by this recognition. We are very grateful for the outpouring of support for Samaritan’s Feet from so many friends and businesses in the region. It was a joy to participate as Samaritan’s Feet distributed its milestone 10 Millionth shoe this October and we congratulate them on 20 amazing years as an organization,” Micah said.

Micah and Jaclyn were among 14 Hope Givers who collectively raised funds for Samaritan’s Feet, raising a combined $505,000.

The organization distributed its 10 millionth pair of shoes in October in Cape Town, South Africa.

You can learn more about the 2023 Hope Givers at SamaritansFeet.live.

