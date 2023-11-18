Muskies leave Stampede blue in shootout on Pink The Rink night

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Stampede finished Pink in the Rink Night with a 4-3 shootout loss to the Sioux City Musketeers. Tyler Borgula tallied two goals for the team, his fifth and sixth this season, while Jack Phelan marked his first of the season. In the four-round shootout, JJ Wiebusch earned the Stampede’s solo goal with Michael Chambre adding the loss to his record.

An uneventful first period came and went quickly. Just one penalty was called on Sioux City’s Colin Kessler 10:09 into the frame, but the Stampede was unable to capitalize on this advantage. The Stampede took ownership of the shots on goal count with 13 shots on Samuel Urban’s net versus the Musketeers’ nine on Michael Chambre.

With just over five minutes expired from the second period clock, Tyler Borgula got the Stampede running with an even-strength goal, assisted by Micah Berger and Artur Cholach. Unfortunately, the Musketeers were able to tie the game back up just over two minutes later when Easton Jacobs shot one past Chambre. The Musketeers were able to find the net once more with under five minutes remaining on the second period clock, going up 2-1 to end the second period.

Tyler Borgula decided early in the third period that one goal would not be enough for him as he scored his second goal of the night 3:13 into the period. Borgula was assisted by Jaksen Panzer and Jake Toll, tying the game at two goals. Sioux City was able to pull ahead again just two minutes later, forcing the Herd to work on a one-goal deficit. Stampede Captain Jack Phelan was able to close this deficit with 4:54 to play in regulation of an assist from Jaksen Panzer. His first of the season, Phelan’s goal tied everything up at three goals per team.

With no goals in the overtime period, the game was forced into a four-round shootout. The Stampede sent out Borgula and Chris Pelosi first, who were both unable to capitalize on the one-on-one attempts. Sioux City’s Brian Nicholas and Ethan Gardula each tallied goals. JJ Wiebusch proved to be the strongest shootout scorer for the Herd when he scored his second shootout goal of the season in the third round. Unfortunately, Micah Berger was unable to tie the score up, giving Sioux City the win.

Goaltender Michael Chambre marked his first shootout loss of the season, now sitting 1-for-two in shootout opportunities. Marking a 2.77 goals-against average and .897 save percentage, Chambre now sits at 4-2-1-1 this season. He now holds a 3.18 gaa and .879 save percentage.

Tonight, Stampede Country showed its support for cancer survivors, those that are battling and for the research put into finding cures. The team’s specialty pink jerseys were sold online through Dash Auctions where they raised just short of $14,000 dollars for the American Cancer Society! Along with the jersey auction, the first 1,000 fans into the PREMIER Center were outfitted with free Pink in the Rink t-shirts from Sioux Falls Specialty Hospital.

The Herd is back at the PREMIER Center three more times this week on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. Sunday’s 4:05 p.m. game has the Herd taking on the Waterloo Black Hawks with a post-game skating party afterward. On Wednesday, the team celebrates the wizarding world with Wizards Night against the Des Moines Buccaneers. Fans are encouraged to bring new or gently used books to donate in exchange for ticket vouchers to an upcoming game. Finally, the team is back on Black Friday for a 3:05 p.m. puck drop against the Lincoln Stars. The annual Toys for Tots Toy Drive will take place during this game and all fans that bring in a new, unwrapped toy will receive ticket vouchers for a game in December!

