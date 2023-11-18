Avera Medical Minute
Operation Christmas Child collecting donations for gift boxes to be delivered all around the world

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:16 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Christian humanitarian aid organization has been collecting donations this week to pack shoeboxes with gifts that will go to children in need around the globe.

Operation Christmas Child, organized by Samaritan’s Purse began its national collection week on Nov. 14 with the Sioux Falls drop-off location located at Abiding Savior Free Lutheran Church.

Through Operation Christmas Child, kids in more than 100 countries receive colorfully wrapped shoeboxes filled with gifts, hygiene items, school supplies, and notes of encouragement.

The Sioux Falls drop-off location is open from 9:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. every day and runs through Nov. 21.

To learn more about Operation Christmas Child and find a list of accepted donations, visit SamaritansPurse.org

