Sioux Falls Curling Club looks to grow sport after winning silver medal at nationals

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Curling Club has set out to grow the sport of curling in the region since its inception in 2014, and recently they reached new heights with national recognition.

Last week, the Arena National Championships took place in Eveleth, Minnesota. Twelve men’s teams and twelve women’s teams made the cut in regional competitions and three Sioux Falls teams qualified.

Team Weber even left with some hardware, a testament to how far they’ve come.

“Being second place out of twelve other men’s teams that all earned their spot there by succeeding in their regions, it’s a pretty great feeling,” said team member Austin Weber.

The Arena National Championships were far from where the members of Team Weber were ten years ago. All four members were gradually introduced to the sport and, through their own paths to Sioux Falls, decided to try the curling club.

Some members have only been participating for six years, and now they own a silver medal.

“It’s a pretty amazing turnabout,” said team lead Adam Craghead. “I would have never thought that I’d be winning nationally in anything in any sport. I think it just goes to show how accessible the sport is. You put your time in and you can move up really quickly.”

Accessibility is something that curling clubs in South Dakota have worked to maintain.

“Our goal is to grow the club here. Try and get more people to learn that curling is available in Sioux Falls, to enjoy it and really come and give it a try,” Weber said. “It really is a lifetime sport. Everyone from a teenager to someone in their eighties can still play, can still be out on the ice and have fun with friends and family.”

All four members of Team Weber said that the camaraderie is big in the sport.

“When you’re out curling, you’re competing against the ice and the stones. You’re there with the other team, but you have a conversation with them before and after the game and you really get to know them as people and you build a pretty large network around it,” Craghead said.

They hope that their recent success could show those considering trying curling that Sioux Falls can play on the big stage.

“That’s kind of how we got together,” Weber said. “We were just a group of guys who enjoyed spending time together playing the sport and trying to get better and we got better and better to the point we were able to earn a silver medal.”

The Sioux Falls Curling Club is hosting a “Learn to Curl” night in late December. The club will provide the necessary equipment and more details will be released at a later time.

If you’re looking to get involved with the sport or just try it out, there are several curling clubs around the state.

Brookings Curling Club

Yankton Curling Club

Aberdeen Curling Club

Rushmore Curling Club (Rapid City)

