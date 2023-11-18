South Dakota State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Championships are set at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament after a Final Four Friday night that saw all top seeds advance and some drama along the way to see who would meet them in the title game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

STATE AA SEMIFINALS

-Harrisburg defeats O’Gorman 3-1

-Washington goes the distance to defeat Jefferson 3-2 in a five set thriller

STATE A SEMIFINALS

-Sioux Falls Christian takes down Dell Rapids in four sets 3-1

-Rapid City Christian sweeps Miller 3-0

STATE B SEMIFINALS

-Warner finishes off Burke 3-0

-Chester soars past Castlewood 3-0

All three championship matches will be played concurently tomorrow night beginning at 7:45 PM CST:

STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrisburg vs. Washington

STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: Rapid City Christian vs. Sioux Fall Christian (SFC seeking 7th straight title)

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Chester vs. Warner (rematch of last year’s title match, Warner seeking third straight championship)

