South Dakota State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup

Harrisburg/O’Gorman, Sioux Falls Christian/Rapid City Christian & Warner/Chester advance to championships on Saturday
Harrisburg & Washington, Sioux Falls Christian & Rapid City Christian, Warner & Chester advance to championships
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:24 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Championships are set at the South Dakota State Volleyball Tournament after a Final Four Friday night that saw all top seeds advance and some drama along the way to see who would meet them in the title game.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

STATE AA SEMIFINALS

-Harrisburg defeats O’Gorman 3-1

-Washington goes the distance to defeat Jefferson 3-2 in a five set thriller

STATE A SEMIFINALS

-Sioux Falls Christian takes down Dell Rapids in four sets 3-1

-Rapid City Christian sweeps Miller 3-0

STATE B SEMIFINALS

-Warner finishes off Burke 3-0

-Chester soars past Castlewood 3-0

All three championship matches will be played concurently tomorrow night beginning at 7:45 PM CST:

STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrisburg vs. Washington

STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP: Rapid City Christian vs. Sioux Fall Christian (SFC seeking 7th straight title)

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP: Chester vs. Warner (rematch of last year’s title match, Warner seeking third straight championship)

