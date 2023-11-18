Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

St. Francis House holds walk to collect food donations and remember homeless residents

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people have heard the phrase, “Walk a mile in my shoes,” and on Saturday, the St. Francis House put the phrase into action.

The 7th annual mile walk began at the memorial for the homeless in Sioux Falls on 6th Street and participants carried fifteen-pound backpacks of non-perishable foods and other essential items that were then donated.

Each year, the walk takes place during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“It’s a time to reflect and be fortunate for what we have,” said St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker. “There’s a lot of people in our community that have sometimes been seen as forgotten. We need to be thinking of them and what they go through every day as we’re carrying these heavy backpacks because many times they’re carrying everything they own in this backpack.”

During Saturday’s event, the names of those who were homeless and passed away this year were read off as well as those who provided care for them.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance

Latest News

‘Trains at Christmas’ swap meet a chance to ‘be kids again’
‘Trains at Christmas’ swap meet a chance to ‘be kids again’
Feeding South Dakota helping families in need with Thanksgiving dinner
Feeding South Dakota helping families in need with Thanksgiving dinner
Operation Christmas Child, an international effort, gives Christmas presents to kids in...
Operation Christmas Child collecting donations for gift boxes to be delivered all around the world
Team members are pictured left to right - Mason Stoeser, Jace Nickolas, Mason Schwinler, Kooper...
Stanley County Shooting Team wins Conference 1 National Championship