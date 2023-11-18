St. Francis House holds walk to collect food donations and remember homeless residents

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Most people have heard the phrase, “Walk a mile in my shoes,” and on Saturday, the St. Francis House put the phrase into action.

The 7th annual mile walk began at the memorial for the homeless in Sioux Falls on 6th Street and participants carried fifteen-pound backpacks of non-perishable foods and other essential items that were then donated.

Each year, the walk takes place during Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week.

“It’s a time to reflect and be fortunate for what we have,” said St. Francis House Executive Director Julie Becker. “There’s a lot of people in our community that have sometimes been seen as forgotten. We need to be thinking of them and what they go through every day as we’re carrying these heavy backpacks because many times they’re carrying everything they own in this backpack.”

During Saturday’s event, the names of those who were homeless and passed away this year were read off as well as those who provided care for them.

