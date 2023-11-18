Stanley County Shooting Team wins Conference 1 National Championship

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stanley County High School Shooting Team won the Conference 1 National Championship for the fall season of the Sporting Clays Division of the US High School Clay Target League.

The team competed against twelve other teams from Michigan, Oregon, North Dakota, Kentucky, New York, and California.

Junior Wyatt Mortenson earned the Conference High Award with an average score of 46.6 hit targets out of 50.

“We had a great mix of seasoned shooters and talented rookies this fall. We only held two practices before the competitions, so our young men stepped up. I hope the community recognizes how the team has represented Stanley County in a positive and competitive manner this fall. We are looking forward to the 2024 spring season,” said Coach Sonja Johnson.

