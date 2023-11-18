Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Stanley County Shooting Team wins Conference 1 National Championship

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STANLEY COUNTY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Stanley County High School Shooting Team won the Conference 1 National Championship for the fall season of the Sporting Clays Division of the US High School Clay Target League.

The team competed against twelve other teams from Michigan, Oregon, North Dakota, Kentucky, New York, and California.

Junior Wyatt Mortenson earned the Conference High Award with an average score of 46.6 hit targets out of 50.

“We had a great mix of seasoned shooters and talented rookies this fall. We only held two practices before the competitions, so our young men stepped up. I hope the community recognizes how the team has represented Stanley County in a positive and competitive manner this fall. We are looking forward to the 2024 spring season,” said Coach Sonja Johnson.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance

Latest News

A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
Saturday's top headlines and First Alert Forecast
Regional Forester Frank Beum has selected Shawn Cochran as the new permanent Forest Supervisor...
Shawn Cochran named forest supervisor for Black Hills National Forest
Saturday Morning's First Alert Forecast