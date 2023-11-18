State’s college wrestling takes mat at Frost Arena for Dakota Showcase

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - As the calendar changes to the winter sports season, college wrestling in the Rushmore State is put on display in Brookings tonight as Frost Arena hosts the Dakota Showcase featuring the state’s four college programs in South Dakota State, Augustana, Northern State and Dakota Wesleyan.

The event could certainly expand in the years to come with the University of Sioux Falls starting their program this year.

Click on the video viewer for highlights from the first two matches of the evening featuring:

-SDSU defeating Dakota Wesleyan 46-4

-Augustana rallying past Northern State 26-18

Other results from the Showcase follow:

SDSU-37, Augustana-9

SDSU-33, Northern State-6

Augustana-56, Dakota Wesleyan-6

Northern State-54, Dakota Wesleyan-0

