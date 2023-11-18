Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened just outside of Baltic Friday afternoon.

At 4:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of 251st Street and 474th Avenue for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

A Side-by-Side UTV was traveling southbound on 474th Avenue when it lost control on the gravel road and rolled, ejecting one of the occupants.

The UTV was being driven by a 13-year-old female with two juvenile female passengers.

All three occupants were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, non-life-threatening.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

