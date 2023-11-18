Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened just outside of Baltic Friday afternoon.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:53 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BALTIC, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened just outside of Baltic Friday afternoon.

At 4:17 p.m., Officers were dispatched to the area of 251st Street and 474th Avenue for a single-vehicle rollover crash.

A Side-by-Side UTV was traveling southbound on 474th Avenue when it lost control on the gravel road and rolled, ejecting one of the occupants.

The UTV was being driven by a 13-year-old female with two juvenile female passengers.

All three occupants were transported to local hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious, non-life-threatening.

Names of those involved have not been released at this time. The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Driver located in Aberdeen hit-and-run
Rep. Jess Olson (R-Rapid City) announced Monday that she has resigned from the state House of...
South Dakota representative announces resignation
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
For many kids in the region, the basketball season is underway, but for some, the opportunity...
Big Sioux Youth Basketball leaving kids without a team

Latest News

The City of Sioux Falls marked the 20th anniversary of the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on...
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park kicks off 20th year
The Sioux Falls Curling Club has set out to grow the sport of curling in the region since its...
Sioux Falls Curling Club looks to grow sport after winning silver medal at nationals
The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that happened just...
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
The City of Sioux Falls marked the 20th anniversary of the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on...
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park kicks off 20th year