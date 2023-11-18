Avera Medical Minute
‘Trains at Christmas’ swap meet a chance to ‘be kids again’

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 5:23 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, an annual model train swap meet and show was held inside the Expo building at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

“Trains at Christmas” is sponsored by the Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society, and includes functioning portable model train layouts from around the area and surrounding states.

The first meet took place inside the Multicultural Center gymnasium in 2002 and has grown alongside the train enthusiast community over the years.

“It’s always fun. It’s where a bunch of old people can be kids again and be passionate about trains,” said Sioux Valley Model Engineers Society President Paul Deacon. “We have people that came from Nebraska, Wisconsin, Minnesota. Other than having fun, it also gives them a little information on train safety around trains.”

The train show will continue on Sunday at 10:00 a.m.

