Winter Wonderland at Falls Park kicks off 20th year

The City of Sioux Falls marked the 20th anniversary of the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on Friday Night with a fireworks display.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2023 at 8:56 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The City of Sioux Falls marked the 20th anniversary of the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on Friday Night with a fireworks display.

The city said it takes almost two months and at least a dozen workers to set up the nearly 300,000 lights.

“You cannot help but feel Christmas cheer being here in the Christmas atmosphere. I think he said 24 miles of lights and everyone is in a really great mood enjoying the fireworks and festivities and you can still enjoy a cup of hot cocoa,” said Miss South Dakota Honorary International Lisa Shannon.

Winter Wonderland will happen every night at Falls Park from 5:00 p.m. until midnight until Jan. 7.

The City of Sioux Falls marked the 20th anniversary of the Winter Wonderland at Falls Park on Friday Night with a fireworks display.

