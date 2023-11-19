Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies. (Source: WCCO)
By David Schuman, WCCO via CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) - It’s the ultimate change jar.

A Minnesota couple has a 5-gallon jug filled with tens of thousands of pennies, but they don’t know what to do with it.

John Becker said his wife has been saving pennies for years and now they have a jug full of them.

Becker estimates they have about $300 worth of pennies.

“She has been saving these pennies for more than 10 years but now the bank won’t take them,” Becker said.

The Beckers said they do their banking at Border Bank near their home in Coon Rapids.

According to the branch president, they gladly accept loose coins, but not in such a heavy container.

“It would be too heavy to lift, and the coins would get jammed in the neck of the container. If the customer can move the coins to smaller buckets without a neck, we’d be happy to process,” the branch president shared.

The couple said while they wait to figure out what to do with the pennies, they are continuing to save them.

“They’re everywhere. I pick them up for my wife because she still likes to save them,” Becker said.

Becker’s wife says she would be willing to negotiate a price if someone wants to take the jug off their hands.

Copyright 2023 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One dead after shooting near Aberdeen YMCA
UPDATE: Aberdeen shooter released, not charged
Sioux Falls man arrested after shooting victim in the shoulder
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park Courtesy of DTSF
Winter Wonderland at Falls Park to celebrate 20th anniversary with fireworks display
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance

Latest News

A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won't take jug of 30,000 pennies
‘Trains at Christmas’ swap meet a chance to ‘be kids again’
‘Trains at Christmas’ swap meet a chance to ‘be kids again’
Feeding South Dakota helping families in need with Thanksgiving dinner
Feeding South Dakota helping families in need with Thanksgiving dinner
St. Francis House holds walk to collect food donations and remember homeless residents
St. Francis House holds walk to collect food donations and remember homeless residents