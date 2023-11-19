Fundraiser supports victims of Humboldt home explosion

HARTFORD, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On Saturday, a fundraiser was held in Hartford to support a family going through an unimaginable loss following an explosion near Humboldt.

One month ago, the Goehring family experienced tragedy. A home explosion left parents hospitalized and a son and brother lost his life. The fundraiser showed the family just how much the community supports them in this tough time.

Raffles, a silent auction, and free-will donations drew a crowd in support of Lori, Leland, and Hannah Goehring and in memory of Ben Goehring.

“It’s still incredibly painful and hard and we miss him so much,” Hannah said. “He’s very loved and we’ll keep his memory alive forever. Every day for the rest of my life I’m going to honor him and make him proud.”

Organizers planned for 300 guests and in just one hour, they easily surpassed that number.

Guests and volunteers crowded the old American Legion to the point where overflow sent guests to the bar downstairs and outside.

Many didn’t even know the family but wanted to help.

“We’ve only been planning this for a few weeks and it seems like day one people were calling, texting, emailing ‘What can I do?’, ‘How can I help?’ It’s been nonstop, even up until 11:30 today,” co-organizer Jenni Riese said.

Riese got involved with helping coordinate the fundraiser event because her uncle called Riese’s mom with news of the explosion and the idea to do something for the family. They got to work over the next few weeks on the event.

“It means the world to me to be able to help people out,” Riese explained. “Monetarily, I can’t do it, so I like to be able to do it this way with my time. I personally didn’t even know the family and I was just like ‘Yep, let’s do it. I’m here to help.’”

For Hannah, things have still been tough, but to see people rally around her family has been encouraging.

“It’s crazy. We have so much support and it’s just the best,” Hannah said. “We have the best friends and family surrounding us, the best community. Everyone through the whole process has just been helping out in every way that they can. It’s something we could never say thank you enough for, but we feel the love.”

Hannah and her dad have moved out of a hotel room and into temporary housing. She said that her parents are both recovering well from their injuries and her mom is even on track to leave the hospital earlier than expected.

“It’s no surprise to me. She’s really been kicking butt at rehab and really wanting to get out. She won’t be able to walk for a couple of weeks which is going to be hard for her, but she’s got all the support in the world,” Hannah said.

Emotional healing has been a different challenge.

“I don’t think any of us have really processed it still. Honestly, I’ve just been taking it one day at a time. It’s been pretty hard. Just really thinking about the memories that we had and I’ll keep them forever,” Hannah expressed.

Over the course of the day, plenty of money was raised along with an immeasurable donation of support, strength and hope.

Hannah also launched a clothing brand a few months ago called The Ineffable. The release of new hoodies was scheduled for October 21, but that was delayed after the home explosion. She plans on coming out with an “angel collection” in honor of her late brother. For more information, follow @the.ineffable.one on Instagram.

You can still support the Goehring family by donating to the family’s GoFundMe.

