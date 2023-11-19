Landowners celebrate and prepare for more pipeline fights

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Both the Navigator and Summit Carbon Solutions pipelines were stopped in recent months, and on Sunday, landowners gathered to celebrate their accomplishments.

The rules surrounding eminent domain came to the forefront of the pipeline discussions.

While those in attendance on Sunday were grateful the plans were stopped for now, they know additional fights could be on the way.

“Right now, it is not a level playing field,” said Joy Hohn with Landowners for Eminent Domain Reform. “Basically, we have these billion-dollar companies with unlimited amounts of money against landowners.”

“The next legislative session is huge,” landowner’s lawyer Brian Jorde explained. “If we can get common sense eminent domain reform, we can protect landowners and everyone else who is dealing with this type of injustice in the years to come if it’s not fixed now.”

The landowners that attended on Sunday added that they have grown closer together in their fight against the two pipelines.

