Memphis police search for suspect after 3 women and girl killed and teen girl wounded in shootings

Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate...
Police are searching for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr. after shootings in three separate locations in Memphis, Tennessee, that left at least four people dead.(Source: Memphis Police Department via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee have launched a manhunt for a suspect believed to have fatally shot three women and a teenage girl and critically wounded another teen girl at three separate locations during a deadly outbreak of domestic violence Saturday night.

Memphis Police Department officers responded to a report of a shooting at 9:22 p.m. on the 100 Block of Howard Drive. Police found a woman with an apparent gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators determined there were two other connected fatal shootings. At Field Lark Drive, a woman and a 13-year-old girl were killed and a 15-year-old girl was critically wounded. Another woman was found fatally shot on Warrington Road, Memphis police spokesman Christopher Williams said.

Police said they believe the same suspect was responsible for the shootings and began a search for 52-year-old Mavis Christian Jr.

Local, state and federal law enforcement agencies were involved in the search, the Memphis police said.

The exact times of the shootings at all the crime scenes were not immediately released in a police statement warning the public not to approach Christian, who was believed to be driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu.

Each of the shootings was believed to be a domestic violence situation, the police said.

