Minneota emphatically returns to Minnesota 1A State Championship Game

MINNEAPOLIS, MN (Dakota News Now) - The Minneota Vikings put on a show at US Bank Stadium that the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings would appreciate on Saturday in the semifinals of the Minnesota 1A State Semifinals.

Ryan Meagher ran for a 65-yard touchdown on the first play of the game against Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa and the defending champion Vikings never looked back, rolling to a 63-6 victory to return to the 1A Championship game.

Meagher carried 16 times for 186 yards and four touchdowns, all coming in a first half in which Minneota built up a 49-6 lead. Quarterback Ryan Dalager went 11-18 for 182 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Maxwell Rost hauled in four passes for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The Vikings will face Springfield in a rematch of last year’s title game (which Minneota won 28-21) next Friday at US Bank Stadium at 10:00 AM in the 1A title game.

