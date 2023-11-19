Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SISSETON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last week, a task force was formed for agencies in several jurisdictions in northeastern South Dakota to assist each other with drug and criminal enforcement efforts.

The Northeast South Dakota Multi-Jurisdictional Criminal Enforcement Team (NESD MJCET) is comprised of members from the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, Sisseton Police Department, Spink County Sheriff’s Office, Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, and Day County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Roberts County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, Nov. 16, the team conducted its first operation in Roberts County, where seven individuals were arrested in a three-hour span.

Officers encountered marijuana and fentanyl use and possession, three fugitives were apprehended, with one having been on the run since 2021, and two were arrested for DUI.

A series of traffic-related citations and warnings were also issued during the operation.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance
The Sioux Falls Curling Club has set out to grow the sport of curling in the region since its...
Sioux Falls Curling Club looks to grow sport after winning silver medal at nationals
Warner is introduced prior to the 2023 State B Volleyball Semifinals against Burke
South Dakota State Volleyball Semifinal Roundup

Latest News

Sunday's top headlines and First Alert forecast
South Dakota farmers have received billions of dollars in crop insurance payments due to hail,...
$8.3B in crop insurance payouts to South Dakota farmers: A cost of climate change
Sunday Morning's First Alert Forecast
Northwestern bench cheers on the team during 2023 NAIA Volleyball Tournament
Northwestern Volleyball wins NAIA Tournament opener