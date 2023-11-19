Nebraska overwhelms Oregon State at Sanford Pentagon

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Brice Williams had a game-high 25 points while Rienk Mast and Juwan Gary put together double-doubles in Nebraska’s 84-63 win over Oregon State Saturday afternoon.

Williams finished with 25 points on 9-of-17 shooting, as Nebraska took control early with a 32-6 first-half run and improved to 5-0 on the season. The 5-0 start is NU’s best since the 2008-09 season.

Rienk Mast finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Juwan Gary added 12 points and 10 boards off the bench, as NU had a pair of double-doubles for the first time since 2021. Nebraska out-rebounded OSU, 44-41, and had 22 second-chance points, including 18 in the first half when the Huskers built a 44-24 advantage.

The Huskers trailed 9-4 early, as Jordan Pope hit his first four shots from the floor for Oregon State, but from that point it was all Huskers. NU went on a 34-6 spurt over the next 13 minutes, including a 20-0 spurt, to take a 38-15 lead after Gary’s 3-pointer.

The Huskers held Oregon State (3-1) scoreless for a stretch of 8:50 and held the Beavers to 35 percent on the afternoon.

Oregon State got to within 18 in the opening minute of the second half, but the Huskers responded with a 15-2 spurt to build a 29-point lead with just over 14 minutes remaining after a Rienk basket. The Huskers led by as many as 31 before cruising to the 21-point win.

Pope led Oregon State with 25 points while Tyler Bilodeau added 15 points and seven rebounds in the loss.

The Huskers return home on Wednesday to take on Duquesne in the final game of the Cornhusker Classic. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. and tickets are available for purchase by visiting Huskers.com/Tickets.

Postgame Notes*-Nebraska improves to 5-0 for the first time since a 6-0 start in 2008-09.*-Nebraska scored 80-or-more points for the fourth time in five games*-Nebraska improved to 2-0 in the Sanford Pentagon with wins over Oklahoma State (2018) and Oregon State (2023)*-Nebraska’s 20-0 first-half run was its largest since a 20-0 run against Iowa on Dec. 29, 2022.*-Nebraska held OSU scoreless for 8:50 (11:41-2:51) building a 38-15 lead.*-Rienk Mast now has 26 career games with 10+ rebounds and 23 career double-double, finishing with 15 points and 13 rebounds for his third double-double of the year.*-Brice Williams posted his first 20-point game at Nebraska and 13th of his career with 25 points. His 25 points was a season high for any Husker in 2023-24. It was most points by a Husker since Keisei Tominaga had 30 points against Penn State on Feb. 5, 2023.*-Nebraska out-rebounded Oregon State, 44-31, the fourth straight game NU has out-rebounded an opponent by at least 10 rebounds. It is the first time since the 2004-05 season NU had outrebounded four straight points by 10+ rebounds.*-Juwan Gary with his first double-double of the season and fourth of his career*-First time Nebraska had two players with double doubles since Dec. 1, 2021 against North Carolina State

