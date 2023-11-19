Protest calling for total ceasefire in Gaza held at Fawick Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In early October, the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, what has developed since has been an all-out war resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians on both sides.

Nationwide, there have been protests begging for the violence to end, including in Sioux Falls.

On Sunday, a protest was organized at Fawick Park, led by local leaders calling for a complete ceasefire and featuring a guest speaker from Palestine.

“Universal equal suffrage, non-clerical government, freedom of religion, this is the answer,” said organizer Aliyah VanPelt. “This is peace, this is the way forward. They’re going to call us terrorists and say we support terrorists. We are not. We’re here for peace, justice, democracy, freedom and liberty for all humankind.”

“Solidarity and the struggle for liberation. it’s one struggle,” said organizer Chance Mullinix. “It’s liberation for all people everywhere, especially right now for Palestinian people.”

On Saturday, President Biden denied calls for a ceasefire, saying that it would not be peace.

