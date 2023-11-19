Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Protest calling for total ceasefire in Gaza held at Fawick Park

On Sunday, a protest was organized at Fawick Park, led by local leaders calling for a complete ceasefire and featuring a guest speaker from Palestine.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In early October, the militant group Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel, what has developed since has been an all-out war resulting in the deaths of thousands of civilians on both sides.

Nationwide, there have been protests begging for the violence to end, including in Sioux Falls.

Previous Coverage:

Peaceful protest calling for ceasefire in Gaza held in Sioux Falls, ‘This is a humanity issue’

On Sunday, a protest was organized at Fawick Park, led by local leaders calling for a complete ceasefire and featuring a guest speaker from Palestine.

“Universal equal suffrage, non-clerical government, freedom of religion, this is the answer,” said organizer Aliyah VanPelt. “This is peace, this is the way forward. They’re going to call us terrorists and say we support terrorists. We are not. We’re here for peace, justice, democracy, freedom and liberty for all humankind.”

“Solidarity and the struggle for liberation. it’s one struggle,” said organizer Chance Mullinix. “It’s liberation for all people everywhere, especially right now for Palestinian people.”

On Saturday, President Biden denied calls for a ceasefire, saying that it would not be peace.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

Latest News

Over the years, the building has had its problems, including an ongoing debt and a recent roof...
USD Newman Center ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign raises over $400,000 for repairs, debt
On Sunday, a protest was organized at Fawick Park, led by local leaders calling for a complete...
Protest calling for total ceasefire in Gaza held at Fawick Park
While those in attendance on Sunday were grateful the plans were stopped for now, they know...
Landowners celebrate and prepare for more pipeline fights
Landowners celebrate and prepare for more pipeline fights
Landowners celebrate and prepare for more pipeline fights