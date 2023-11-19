Avera Medical Minute
STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIP: Harrisburg & SF Christian defend their crowns, Chester stuns Warner

Tigers repeat, Chargers 7-Peat, Flyers end Monarchs bid for 3-Peat
Harrisburg & Sioux Falls Christian defend their titles, Chester stuns Warner in five sets
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 1:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Championship Saturday of the 2023 South Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournament almost looked identical to championship Saturday of the 2022 South Dakota State High School Volleyball Tournament.

With one very notable exception at the end of the night!

Click on the video viewer for highlights from:

STATE AA CHAMPIONSHIP

-Harrisburg defeats Washington 3-1 to complete a perfect 31-0 season and win their second straight championship.

STATE A CHAMPIONSHIP

-Sioux Falls Christian knocks off Rapid City Christian 3-1 to claim their seventh consecutive state title

STATE B CHAMPIONSHIP

-In a rematch of last year’s title match, Chester avenges their loss and denies Warner’s bid for a third straight title, winning a five set classic

