Survivors of suicide loss release butterflies in memory of loved ones

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 18, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Governor Kristi Noem recently issued an executive proclamation designating November 18 as “Survivors of Suicide Loss Day.” The day serves as a time for survivors of suicide loss to come together to support each other and remember those who they lost.

The Butterfly Hosue and Aquarium provided a place for those battling loss to come together on Saturday afternoon and release butterflies in memory of their loved ones.

“It kind of gives me a tingling feeling of releasing that back into nature. It’s so beautiful to see all the different colors and life back. It gives me hope, for me to be able to continue on because it was a very difficult journey after my husband passed away,” said suicide loss survivor Melinda Rasmussen.

Rasmussen said Helpline Center helped save her life after her husband’s passing in 2015 and has attended the butterfly release every year.

