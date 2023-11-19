USD Newman Center ‘Raise the Roof’ campaign raises over $400,000 for repairs, debt

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - For the last 60 years, the University of South Dakota Newman Center has offered a place of fellowship for students and the community in Vermillion.

Over the years, the building has had its problems, including an ongoing debt and a recent roof collapse that required immediate repair.

Father John Rutten kicked off the “Raise the Roof” campaign to address those issues.

He has eaten, slept, worked, and spent time with students on the roof in an effort to reach a goal of $420,000.

“I had a great idea. I thought well, I know a few people on Facebook. I thought, what if I get on the roof and I tell them all that I’m not getting off until they help me pay for this? So that was really the beginning of the idea and it just sort of gained steam, and over time, some early contributors, putting things together and getting it all done. So we started with a solid foundation,” Rutten said.

Father Rutten’s efforts literally paid off. At Sunday morning’s 11:00 a.m. mass, he made the announcement that they had surpassed their goal.

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.