Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

80-year-old man charged in wife’s fatal shooting, police say

By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 12:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) - An 80-year-old Alabama man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed his 79-year-old wife.

The shooting happened around noon Sunday in Northport, WBRC reports.

The victim was identified as 79-year-old Donna Adams. She had been suffering from a prolonged illness, according to police.

Her husband, 80-year-old Gerald Adams, is charged with murder. He is in the Tuscaloosa County Jail with no bond pursuant to Aniah’s Law, which gives Alabama judges the discretion to deny bail to people accused of violent crimes.

The case is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

Latest News

NDSU upsets USD at the 2023 Summit League Volleyball Tournament
SDSU and USD knocked out of Summit League Volleyball Tournament
Stampede faceoff with Waterloo in 2023-24 season
Stampede outscored by Waterloo
FILE - This photo released by Dr. Marawan Abu Saada shows prematurely born Palestinian babies...
31 premature babies are evacuated from Gaza’s largest hospital, but scores of trauma patients remain
Devon Jones hauls in a touchdown during Augustana's playoff win over Mankato
Augustana-Mankato Playoff Recap