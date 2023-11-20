Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Police responded to a vehicle robbery in western Sioux Falls early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of S. Willow Meadows Place.

A man was in his car as it was warming up in the garage.

Two men approached him. One man pointed a gun at the victim and took his vehicle.

The victim called the police.

There was a pursuit at one point — officers found the vehicle but were not able to get it stopped.

Authorities later found the vehicle parked.

No suspects were around when the car was found.

The vehicle was returned to victim.

The victim did not know the suspects.

