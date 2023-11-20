Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Chemistry clear in Augustana’s playoff rout of Mankato

Vikings advance to second round for date with top seed Colorado Mines
Chemistry clear in Vikings rout of Mavericks
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 11:30 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s quest for a Division Two national title got off to a fine start yesterday as they destroyed NSIC rival Minnesota State-Mankato 51-24 in the opening round.

The Vikings’ defense set the tone in the first half, forcing five of their six turnovers.

The offense did their part with quarterback Casey Bauman rolling up more than 300 total yards of offense, running for a score and throwing four touchdowns to Devon Jones to lead Augie to the second playoff win in program history.

The Vikings advance to the second round of the postseason where they will face the number one ranked team in their region, and the nation, in Colorado Mines next Saturday in Golden, Colorado. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

If Augustana can pull an upset they’ll get a chance to play home again as the #3 and #2 seeds in their region were upset yesterday.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

Latest News

NDSU upsets USD at the 2023 Summit League Volleyball Tournament
ONE & DONE: USD & SDSU bounced from Summit League Volleyball Tournament in Vermillion
Stampede faceoff with Waterloo in 2023-24 season
Waterloo outscores and outlasts Stampede
SDSU reacts to their draw in the 2023 FCS Playoffs
Road to Frisco & FCS Title goes through Brookings & SDSU again
USD reacts to their draw in the 2023 FCS Playoffs
Coyotes get the three seed and homefield through quarterfinals in FCS Playoffs