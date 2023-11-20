Chemistry clear in Augustana’s playoff rout of Mankato

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Augustana’s quest for a Division Two national title got off to a fine start yesterday as they destroyed NSIC rival Minnesota State-Mankato 51-24 in the opening round.

The Vikings’ defense set the tone in the first half, forcing five of their six turnovers.

The offense did their part with quarterback Casey Bauman rolling up more than 300 total yards of offense, running for a score and throwing four touchdowns to Devon Jones to lead Augie to the second playoff win in program history.

The Vikings advance to the second round of the postseason where they will face the number one ranked team in their region, and the nation, in Colorado Mines next Saturday in Golden, Colorado. Kickoff time has yet to be announced.

If Augustana can pull an upset they’ll get a chance to play home again as the #3 and #2 seeds in their region were upset yesterday.

