Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence due to unsanitary living conditions.

According to the Brookings Police Department, the complaint was in regard to the 600 block of 12th Ave in Brookings.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending against two adults living at the residence.

The BPD thanked the Department of Social Services and Heartland Veterinary Clinic for their help.

