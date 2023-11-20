Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Child, 12 dogs removed from Brookings residence due to living conditions

Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Following a complaint on Friday, a juvenile and 12 dogs were removed from a Brookings residence due to unsanitary living conditions.

According to the Brookings Police Department, the complaint was in regard to the 600 block of 12th Ave in Brookings.

The incident is still under investigation and charges are pending against two adults living at the residence.

The BPD thanked the Department of Social Services and Heartland Veterinary Clinic for their help.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
South Dakota farmers have received billions of dollars in crop insurance payments due to hail,...
$8.3B in crop insurance payouts to South Dakota farmers: A cost of climate change
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Sioux Falls man & woman charged on prostitution call
Car stolen at gunpoint in Sioux Falls
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights to usher in holiday season
Sioux Falls Parade of Lights to usher in holiday season