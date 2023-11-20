Coyotes get the three seed and homefield through quarterfinals in FCS Playoffs

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Though the South Dakota Coyotes are no strangers to making the FCS Playoffs or gathering for Selection Show watch party, Sunday and 2023 at the Dakota Dome Club was a new experience.

For USD their third FCS playoff bid is the first time that was a basically locked in by virtue of their 9-2 record. It was also the first time the Coyotes were ever in line for a top eight seed and bye.

With fans and other administration gathered to watch the show at 11:30 AM on ESPN, it was revealed early on in the program that South Dakota is the number three overall seed in the tournament, guaranteeing homefield through at least the quarterfinals.

It’s the latest part of a remarkable turnaround for a team that went just 3-8 last season.

USD will play again on December 2nd at the Dakota Dome in the second round at 1:00 PM. They’ll face the winner of next Saturday’s first round game in Grand Forks, North Dakota, between Sacramento State (7-4) and the University of North Dakota (7-4).

The matchup will have some familiarity for the Coyotes regardless. UND is obviously a Missouri Valley Football Conference rival with the Coyotes just having played and beaten the Fighting Hawks 14-10 last week in Vermillion.

Should Sacramento State come to town former Coyote quarterback Carson Camp, who started for the team from the spring of 2021 through last season and memorably threw the game-winning hail mary touchdown pass against South Dakota State in 2021, is a backup for the Hornets. He transferred to Sacramento following the conclusion of last season when he was supplanted by current USD starter Aiden Bouman.

