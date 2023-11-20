Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Driver in fatal buggy crash charged with criminally negligent homicide

Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear...
Two children died and four other people were injured when a pickup truck crashed into the rear of an Amish buggy in Alexandria, New York, on Sept. 20., 2023.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY/Gray News) - The New York woman who was driving the pickup truck that crashed into a buggy, killing two Amish children, has been charged with criminally negligent homicide, WWNY reports.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Charlene Kring on Monday.

Kring is set to be arraigned on two counts of criminally negligent homicide next month.

The crash happened on County Route 2 in Alexandria, New York, on September 20. Deputies say Kring drove her pickup into the back of the buggy, which was traveling in the same direction.

Investigators say speed and distracted driving were contributing factors leading to the collision.

The crash killed 1-year-old Ananias Slabaugh and 3-year-old Andy Slabaugh, according to the sheriff’s office. Four other members of the Slabaugh family were injured.

Kring was not injured in the accident.

Copyright 2023 WWNY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
South Dakota farmers have received billions of dollars in crop insurance payments due to hail,...
$8.3B in crop insurance payouts to South Dakota farmers: A cost of climate change
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to Texas state...
Court seems inclined to keep restricting Trump’s trial speech. But gag order could be narrowed
FILE - Recording artist A$AP Rocky attends the premiere of "Stockholm Syndrome," during the...
A$AP Rocky appears in court where he will soon learn if he’s going to trial in shooting case
AAA estimates 186,000 South Dakotans will travel for Thanksgiving
AAA estimates 186,000 South Dakotans will travel for Thanksgiving
AAA estimates 55 million will travel for Thanksgiving
AAA estimates 55 million will travel for Thanksgiving