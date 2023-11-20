Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Earth smashed warming limit for the first time

FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after...
FILE - Residents of a riverside community carry food and containers of drinking water after receiving aid due to the ongoing drought in Careiro da Varzea, Amazonas state, Brazil, Oct. 24, 2023.(AP Photo/Edmar Barros, File)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 7:27 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The Earth has passed a devastating milestone.

The world briefly smashed the two-degree warming limit for the first time, according to preliminary data. That is the critical threshold scientists have been warning about for decades could have catastrophic impacts on the planet.

The deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change service shared the data, which shows the global average temperature on Friday was more than two degrees hotter than levels before industrialization.

While this shows the planet is getting hotter, it does not mean the world is in a permanent state of warming above two degrees.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
South Dakota farmers have received billions of dollars in crop insurance payments due to hail,...
$8.3B in crop insurance payouts to South Dakota farmers: A cost of climate change
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
FILE - Former President Jimmy Carter and his wife former first lady Rosalynn Carter sit...
Rosalynn Carter, outspoken former first lady, dead at 96

Latest News

FILE - COVID-19 antigen home tests indicating a positive result are photographed in New York,...
More free COVID-19 tests from the government are available for home delivery through the mail
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Monday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
Two turkeys, named Liberty and Bell, who will receive a Presidential Pardon at the White House...
Biden is spending his 81st birthday honoring White House tradition of pardoning Thanksgiving turkeys
Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna
Monday Morning's Forecast with First Alert Meteorologist Aaron Doudna