A few morning showers, then decreasing cloud cover

Cooler air rolls in for Thanksgiving
By Aaron Doudna
Published: Nov. 20, 2023 at 4:10 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have a few showers rolling through the region this morning. Everything is fairly light and spotty and should be wrapped up by late morning or early afternoon. We’ll stay fairly cloudy after that with decreasing cloud cover later today. Highs will be in the upper 40s and low 50s around the region.

The wind will start to pick up overnight and we’ll have breezy conditions for Tuesday. Wind gusts around 30 mph will be possible with highs in the 40s around the region. We’ll warm back up into the 50s by Wednesday, but some cooler air will move in for Thanksgiving. Highs Thanksgiving Day will drop into the 30s. Some of us will even drop into the teens for Black Friday morning, so it will be quite cold if you’re headed out for any early morning deals.

We should stay dry as we head through Friday and this upcoming weekend. It doesn’t look like we’ll have any travel headaches! It will be cold with highs down in the 30s for everyone. Right now, it looks like we’ll warm up a little bit with highs closer to 40.

