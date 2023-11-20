Great Plains Zoo announces Charles the black bear has passed away

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Great Plains Zoo announced Monday that Charles the black bear has died.
Zoo officials shared that Charles was 24 years old.
He arrived at the zoo in 2009 with his sister, Ella.
Charles had been “retired,” living in a habitat renovated especially for his needs because of declining health.
“Charles will live on in our hearts forever,” the zoo said.
All information and the photo of Charles are courtesy of the Great Plains Zoo.
