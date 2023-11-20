Great Plains Zoo announces Charles the black bear has passed away

Zookeepers immediately fell in love with him because of his sweet and gentle nature. He has been a favorite of his care team and guests alike ever since.

Charles will be remembered as a gentle giant who loved pumpkins, walnuts, mulberry browse, his toys, and long naps in the sunshine.

Zookeepers remember peafowl nesting in his exhibit during his first season at the zoo. He and his sister enjoyed watching the peachicks run around, but would never bother them.

He is also remembered as a champion bed-maker. He would gather as much straw as he could from all over his habitat – and was even known to pull Christmas trees, logs, and other items from across the exhibit – to make his bed just right.

Guests might also remember how much he enjoyed soaking in a trough in the former black bear exhibit and lounging in his hammock.