Hartford man recognized for intervening in a mental health crisis

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office honored a Hartford man on Monday for helping a distraught person experiencing a mental health crisis in April.

Darin Lewno received a citizen service medal because of the compassion and bravery he displayed during the April 19 crisis.

A distraught individual was on the I-90 overpass near Dell Rapids, preparing to take their own life.

Multiple cars passed this individual. Darin was the only one to stop.

He approached the individual in crisis, spoke calmly and kindly to them, and was able to get them to step back off the ledge.

The sheriff’s department arrived shortly after Darin helped calm the individual down and was able to handle the situation from there.

Darin left the scene, and it was only after that the deputies realized the impact he had on the situation.

They were able to locate Darin and award him for his service to the community.

Darin was joined at Monday’s briefing by his family and several members of the sheriff’s department, who all expressed the importance of what Darin did.

One of the officers on scene, Deputy Earley Stonearrow, was there to speak about the impact Darin had, and how grateful the department is for his heroism.

“Darin’s single act is what saved this man,” is what Earley Stonearrow had to say when asked about the effect this one act of kindness had on the outcome of the situation.

Darin was grateful for the award but insisted he just did what any good citizen would do, and he commended the sheriff’s department for their work and their quick response time to the crisis.

He credited his parents, South Dakota National Guard training, and faith in God.

