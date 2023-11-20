Avera Medical Minute
Matters of the State: One-on-one with Sen. Thune; ‘Freedom Works Here’ questions

By Dakota News Now staff
Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - This week on Matters of the State, we discuss the latest developments on Capitol Hill with Sen. John Thune.

Sen. Thune (R-South Dakota) discusses the latest short-term funding bill to avoid a government shutdown as well as what it means for the farm bill, border security, and aid packages for Ukraine and Israel. Thune also weighs in on Sen. Tuberville’s military blockade, artificial intelligence, and the Republican Presidential nomination after Sen. Tim Scott withdrew.

State Rep. Chris Karr joins the program to share his concerns with unanswered questions involving Gov. Noem’s ‘Freedom Works Here’ national workforce recruitment campaign, as well as another effort to bring a permanent tax cut during the upcoming legislative session.

Matters of the State airs Sundays at 8:30 a.m. and 10:30 p.m. on KSFY, and 10 a.m. on KOTA.

