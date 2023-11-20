Road to Frisco & FCS Title goes through Brookings & SDSU again

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To the surprise of no one who watched the South Dakota State football team in 2023, the road to the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, will once again go through Brookings, South Dakota.

The defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits gathered at Club 71 in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium this morning for their now annual FCS Selection Show watch party.

The first one with Jimmy Rogers as head coach featured the least amount of drama in program history with SDSU coming in a perfect 11-0 and Missouri Valley Conference Champions for a second straight year.

As expected, right away in the program, it was revealed that the Jackrabbits are the top overall seed in the tournament for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, guaranteeing them a bye in the first round and homefield through three rounds until the championship in Frisco.

SDSU will return from their bye on Saturday, December 2nd at 1:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to face the winner of next Saturday’s first round FCS Playoff game in Macon, Georgia, between the 7-4 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the host 8-3 Mercer Bears.

Click on the video viewer to see video from today’s watch party and hear from the Jacks!

