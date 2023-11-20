Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Road to Frisco & FCS Title goes through Brookings & SDSU again

Defending National Champions earn top seed in FCS Playoffs for the second straight year and third time in four seasons
Defending National Champions the heavy favorites to repeat
By Zach Borg
Published: Nov. 19, 2023 at 6:53 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - To the surprise of no one who watched the South Dakota State football team in 2023, the road to the FCS National Championship Game in Frisco, Texas, will once again go through Brookings, South Dakota.

The defending FCS National Champion Jackrabbits gathered at Club 71 in Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium this morning for their now annual FCS Selection Show watch party.
The first one with Jimmy Rogers as head coach featured the least amount of drama in program history with SDSU coming in a perfect 11-0 and Missouri Valley Conference Champions for a second straight year.

As expected, right away in the program, it was revealed that the Jackrabbits are the top overall seed in the tournament for the second straight year and third time in the last four seasons, guaranteeing them a bye in the first round and homefield through three rounds until the championship in Frisco.

SDSU will return from their bye on Saturday, December 2nd at 1:00 PM at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium to face the winner of next Saturday’s first round FCS Playoff game in Macon, Georgia, between the 7-4 Gardner-Webb Bulldogs and the host 8-3 Mercer Bears.

Click on the video viewer to see video from today’s watch party and hear from the Jacks!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo of police lights.
Multi-jurisdictional task force formed in Northeast SD, seven arrested in first operation
A Sioux Falls couple has been awarded the 2023 “Persons of the Year” Award for raising $300,000...
Humanitarian aid organization names Sioux Falls couple 2023 ‘Persons of the Year’
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
For short-term rentals, the city is also looking to update it’s definition to reflect state law.
Breaking down Sioux Falls’ proposed rental ordinance
Crash
Three injured in UTV rollover near Baltic

Latest News

USD reacts to their draw in the 2023 FCS Playoffs
Coyotes get the three seed and homefield through quarterfinals in FCS Playoffs
Minneota defeats Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 63-6 in Minnesota 1A State Football Semifinals
Minneota emphatically returns to Minnesota 1A State Championship Game
Northwestern bench cheers on the team during 2023 NAIA Volleyball Tournament
Northwestern win opener at NAIA National Volleyball Tournament
Nebraska takes on Oregon State at the Sanford Pentagon
Nebraska overwhelms Oregon State at Sanford Pentagon